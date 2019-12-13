Simi Garewal On ‘Queen’: Reveals Why She Refused To Recreate Her Iconic Interview With Jayalalithaa

The life history of Tamil Nadu's former CM J Jayalalithaa has been considered as an epic and remarkable journey. She is still considered as one the powerful leaders of the country.

Several filmmakers are on pipeline to film a biopic on her. One of them is 'Queen', a MX Original web series directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon and Prasath Murugesan. The teaser of 'Queen' was released recently by the team, and was received with positive reviews. Ramya Krishnan's way of carrying the character was much appreciated by Netizens across social media.

At the end of the teaser, Ramya Krishnan enacted the popular Simi Garewal interview of J Jayalalithaa. In the original Simi Garewal interview, late CM J Jayalalithaa had spoken about her relationship with MGR, her childhood aspirations and her perceptions about cinema and politics.

Simi Garewal has recently revealed that she was approached by the 'Queen' team to recreate her famous interview with Jayalalithaa in the web series. However, Simi has turned down the offer.

In an interview with Mid Day, she revealed the reason for turning down the role. She said, "The makers called my office a few times, but it seemed wrong to enact my interview with a person who is no longer [with us]. It was out of the question because it would look forced, and it would be lowering my standard. I have my moral reasons to turn it down. But it is, in no way, reflective of the quality of the show. I wish the makers success in retelling the story of one of the most indomitable women of our times."

Director Gautham Menon has stated that the team wanted the interviewer on the show to be able to connect with protagonist Shakthi and bring out the most candid aspects of her life. "Who better than Simi Garewal to do so? Her ability to empathise with the guests made her the perfect fit. However, it didn't work out. We eventually cast Lillete Dubey. She makes for a great talk show host," he told Mid Day.

Inspired by the life events of J Jayalalithaa, 'Queen' revolves around the story of Shakthi Sheshadri, a young girl who was a state topper in school, later becoming a superstar heroine and soon the youngest Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.