    Sindhubaadh Censor Verdict Out: Vijay Sethupathi's Movie Passed With U/A Certificate

    Earlier this year, Vijay Sethupathi gave strong proof of his acting prowess when he delivered a good performance in Petta and held his own against 'Superstar' Rajinikanth. The film, directed by Karthik Subbaraj, hit screens during Pongal and did well despite clashing with Viswasam. A few months later, VJS impressed all and sundry with his performance in the 'masterpiece' Super Deluxe, which was helmed by Thiagarajan Kumararaja. With two good films under his belt, 'Makkal Selvan' is currently gearing up for the release of Sindhubaadh, one of the biggest releases of his career.

    Sindhubaadh has created a reasonable amount of buzz amongst fans and this might help it open on a decent note at the box office. Now, here is an awesome update about the film.

    Sindhubaadh

    According to reports, Sindhubaadh has cleared censor formalities and been passed with a 'U/A' certificate. Moreover, the authorities have passed the film with no cuts.

    Sindhubaadh, directed by filmmaker SU Arun Kumar, is touted to be an action-drama and features Vijay Sethupathi in a new avatar. The film reportedly revolves around a man who crosses oceans in order to find his lover. Sindhubaadh is slated to hit screens on June 21, 2019.

    Meanwhile, Vijay Sethupathi currently has Laabam, Maamanithan and the Tollywood biggie Sye Raa Narashimha Reddy in his kitty.

    So, are you looking forward to Sindhubaadh? Tell us in the space below.

    Tuesday, June 18, 2019, 18:30 [IST]
