Sindhubaadh Official Teaser Is Out; A Fine Action Thriller Is On Cards!

Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi has always impressed the audiences with his works and he is gearing up to give the audiences a big treat in the form of Sindhubaadh, which is one among the upcoming works of the actor.

As promosed, the makers of Sindhubbadh has now come up with the first official teaser of the movie. Sindhubaadh teaser hit the online circuits at 6 PM. The teaser, which has its narrayion by Vijay Sethupathi himself, is indeed a promising one and it assures a very good action thriller set in the foreign land.

Take a look at Sindhubaadh teaser here..

Earlier, on the special occassion of Vijay Sethupathi's birthday, the makers of the film had revealed the first look poster of Sindhubaah and it had garnered the attention of all. Vijay Sethupathi's next film to hit the theatres will be Super Deluxe, which has been scheduled to grace the theatres on March 29, 2019. Sindhubaadh is expected to be Vijay Sethupathi's next big release after Super Deluxe.

Sindhubaadh is being directed by SU Arun Kumar. The actor and the director had previously teamed up for the films Pannaiyaarum Padminiyum and Sethupathi, both of which emerged as big hits at the box office. Popular actress Anjali will be seen playing the role of the leading lady in this movie.