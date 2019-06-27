Sindhubaadh Twitter Review: Here Is What Fans Feel About Vijay Sethupathi’s Movie

This March, Vijay Sethupathi became the talk of K-town for an awesome reason when Super Deluxe opened to a thunderous response at the box office and received rave reviews. In the film, he essayed the role of a transgender and left fans spellbound. Super Deluxe clicked with the target audience with most fans terming it a masterpiece. With Super Deluxe in the past, VJS is back in the limelight due to Sindhubaadh, which hits screens today(June 27, 2019).

Sindhubaadh is touted to be an action-drama and features Vijay Sethupathi in an intense new avatar, which is its biggest highlight. Actress Anjali plays the female lead. The buzz is that her scenes with 'Makkal Selvan' have come out well.

The first shows of Sindhubaadh are set to begin shortly. Stay tuned for the Twitter review.