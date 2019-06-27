English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Sindhubaadh Twitter Review: Here Is What Fans Feel About Vijay Sethupathi’s Movie

    By
    |

    This March, Vijay Sethupathi became the talk of K-town for an awesome reason when Super Deluxe opened to a thunderous response at the box office and received rave reviews. In the film, he essayed the role of a transgender and left fans spellbound. Super Deluxe clicked with the target audience with most fans terming it a masterpiece. With Super Deluxe in the past, VJS is back in the limelight due to Sindhubaadh, which hits screens today(June 27, 2019).

    Sindhubaadh

    Sindhubaadh is touted to be an action-drama and features Vijay Sethupathi in an intense new avatar, which is its biggest highlight. Actress Anjali plays the female lead. The buzz is that her scenes with 'Makkal Selvan' have come out well.

    The first shows of Sindhubaadh are set to begin shortly. Stay tuned for the Twitter review.

    More SINDHUBAADH News

    Read more about: sindhubaadh vijay sethupathi
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue