Singappenney Song: First Single From Bigil Is A Feast For Vijay Fans

Actor Vijay, one the most revered and sought-after names in Kollywood, is currently awaiting the release of Bigil, one of the biggest movies of the year. The film, directed by Atlee, features him in the role of a soccer coach and deals with corruption in sports. Bigil has already created a great deal of buzz amongst movie buffs for all the right reasons.

Now, in an exciting development, the Singappenney single from the film is out and it is a treat for movie buffs,. The catchy song has been composed by AR Rahman and bears testimony to his prowess.

Bigil is a mass movie, which means that songs are going to be an integral part of its promotional strategies. If Singappenney is anything to go by, the 'Thalapathy Army' is in for a feast.

Meanwhile, Singappenney has taken social media by storm.

Interestingly, Vijay was last seen in Sarkar, which failed to live up to expectations. The film, directed by AR Murugadoss, ran in to trouble with the AIADMK and this affected its performance at the box office. As such, Bigil is an important release for Vijay.

So, did you like the Singappenney number? Are you looking forward to Bigil? Tell us in the space below?