    Siruthai Siva Not Interested In Working With Suriya? Director Narrates Poor Story On Purpose?

    Earlier this year, top filmmaker Siruthai Siva became the talk of the town when his family-entertainer Viswasam over-powered Karthik Subbaraj's Petta at the box office, ruffling a few feathers. Now, the Vivegam director is in the limelight for a surprising reason. According to a leading YouTube channel, Siva recently narrated a script to Suriya, much to the delight of Nadippin Nayakan fans. However, the Ghajini actor rejected the script and asked him to come back with something better.

    The buzz is that Siva narrated a random story to Suriya as he has no interest in directing a film with him in the lead. He, apparently, wants to collaborate with Rajinikanth and is not ready to entertain other stars in the near future.

    In case, you did not know, shortly after Viswasam became a hit, Siva discussed a script with Rajinikanth and impressed him big time. Superstar, reportedly, asked the 43-year-old to lock the script and get back to him.

    Meanwhile, KE Gnanavel Raja asked Siva to cast Suriya in his next movie, which created a great deal of buzz in the film world. Following this, the filmmaker explained his situation to Kollywood's 'Singam' and asked him to refrain from working with him. Apparently, this discussion proved to be futile. It seems that by reportedly not cooperating with Suriya, Siva is making his intentions amply clear.

    Suriya is going through a bad phase on the work front. He recently suffered a setback when NGK sank without a trace and failed to impress critics. Many feel that Siva has the potential to revive his career and help him win back the masses, which explains KE Gnanavel Raja's demands.

    Either way, the Suriya issue indicates that Siva's hard work has paid off, making him a synonym for success.

    So, should Siva reconsider his decision and work with Suriya instead of Rajinikanth? Comments, please!

    Source: Valai Pechu

