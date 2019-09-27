English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Siruthai Siva To Work With Rajinikanth Soon? Viswasam Director Reacts

    By
    |

    Some time ago, it was reported that Siruthai Siva would soon be teaming up with Rajinikanth for a rural entertainer. A noted YouTube channel also claimed that the mass director had refused to work with Suriya as he wanted to focus on his movie with 'Superstar', which created a great deal of buzz amongst fans. Now, he has finally reacted to these rumours. During an event, Siruthai Siva said that it is too early to talk about his next movie, adding that he has several movies in the pipeline.

    Siruthai Siva To Work With Rajinikanth Soon, Viswasam Director Reacts

    "It is too early to speak about it. There are many movies in the pipeline and will talk about it at the correct time," said Siruthai Siva.

    In case, you did not know, Siruthai Siva's last release Viswasam, which hit screens on January 10, 2019, became a runaway hit while receiving above-average reviews. Many feel, that its success established him as one of the most sought-after filmmakers in Kollywood.

    Meanwhile, Rajinikanth is working on the eagerly-awaited Darbar, helmed by top director AR Murugadoss. The film, featuring the Petta actor in the role of a cop, stars Nayanthara as the leading lady, and this is one of its highlights. It will hit screens this Pongal.

    So, are you excited about Siruthai Siva and Rajinikanth potentially joining hands in the near future? Comments, please!

    More RAJINIKANTH News

    Read more about: rajinikanth siruthai siva
    Story first published: Friday, September 27, 2019, 21:57 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 27, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos

    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue