Siruthai Siva To Work With Rajinikanth Soon? Viswasam Director Reacts

Some time ago, it was reported that Siruthai Siva would soon be teaming up with Rajinikanth for a rural entertainer. A noted YouTube channel also claimed that the mass director had refused to work with Suriya as he wanted to focus on his movie with 'Superstar', which created a great deal of buzz amongst fans. Now, he has finally reacted to these rumours. During an event, Siruthai Siva said that it is too early to talk about his next movie, adding that he has several movies in the pipeline.

"It is too early to speak about it. There are many movies in the pipeline and will talk about it at the correct time," said Siruthai Siva.

In case, you did not know, Siruthai Siva's last release Viswasam, which hit screens on January 10, 2019, became a runaway hit while receiving above-average reviews. Many feel, that its success established him as one of the most sought-after filmmakers in Kollywood.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth is working on the eagerly-awaited Darbar, helmed by top director AR Murugadoss. The film, featuring the Petta actor in the role of a cop, stars Nayanthara as the leading lady, and this is one of its highlights. It will hit screens this Pongal.

