Sivakarthikeyan-Anirudh Blockbuster Combo Is Back For A Big Budget Venture!

Sivakarthikeyan and Anirudh do form a blockbuster combo and most of the films from this combo, have set the cash registers ringing. Now, it seems like that Anirudh will soon be a part of one of the upcoming movies of Sivakarthikeyan.

Reportedly, Sivakarthikeyan will join hands with director Vignesh Shivn for the 17th film of the young star. The film, which has been tentatively titled as SK17 will reportedly be a big budget venture and the movie will be produced under the banner LYCA Productions. Anirudh will be the music director of the movie and Vignesh Shivn himself will pen the script for the film.

LYCA productions made an official announcement regarding the project through their official Twitter account. It has also been revealed that the shoot of the film will commence in July 2019 and the movie will be coming out in the theatres in 2010. Take a look at the Tweet here.

We are extremely delighted 😇 to announce our next production 💰 #SK17 a big budget film



with the MOST HAPPENING YOUTHFUL COMBO 🤩 👬 Starring 😎 @Siva_Kartikeyan Written & Directed by 🖋🎬 @VigneshShivN Music 🎹🎶 by @anirudhofficial



On Floors July 2019

On Screens 2020 pic.twitter.com/sPgPbP2A98 — Lyca Productions (@LycaProductions) March 21, 2019

Anirudh Ravichander was the music director of Sivakarthikeyan movies like Ethir Neechal, Maan Karate, Remo, Velaikkaran etc. All these films were big successes at the box office and so were the cases of the songs of these movies.

Meanwhile, Sivakarthikeyan's next film will be Mr. Local, which has been directed by M Rajesh. The film will be releasing in the theatres during the summer season.