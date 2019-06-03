English
    Sivakarthikeyan Breaks His Silence About Mr Local Debacle; Makes This Promise To Fans

    It is no secret that 2018 was a rather disappointing year for Kollywood heartthrob Sivakarthikeyan. His much-hyped Seema Raja bombed at the box office and became the first clean flop of his career. The film, featuring Samantha Akkineni as the female lead, never clicked with critics which proved to be its downfall. Luckily, his next release Kanaa fared much better than expected and impressed the target audience. Unfortunately, SK did not benefit much from it as it was essentially an Aishwarya Rajesh movie.

    Now, here is more bad news for Sivakarthikeyan fans. His latest movie, Mr Local has turned out to be a disaster of epic proportions. During the Nenjamundu Nermaiyundu Odu Raja trailer launch, SK admitted that the film has unperformed at the box office and added that all his upcoming movies will fare well at the box office. He also made it clear that he would not let setbacks break his spirit.

    Mr Local, directed by M Rajesh, features Sivakarthikeyan and Nayanthara as the leads and never clicked with fans which wrecked its box office run. Many fans feel that it is the biggest professional failure of the Remo actor's career.

    With Mr Local in the past, Sivakarthikeyan has turned his attention to Nenjamundu Nermaiyundu Odu Raja which is his second production venture. He also has several films as an actor in his kitty.

    Story first published: Monday, June 3, 2019, 15:17 [IST]
