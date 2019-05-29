Sivakarthikeyan Has Decided Not To Work With Nayanthara Again Over This Shocking Reason?

Sivakarthikeyan is one of the most popular young stars of the South Indian film industry. He rose to stardom through his highly entertaining films that struck the right chord with the masses. However, it seems like Sivakarthikeyan's previous films have failed to come up with the desired results.

His recent release was Mr Local, which also featured Nayanthara as the leading lady. Both the stars form a good on-screen pair but still, the reviews for the films have not been favourable and thus the film failed to create the connect.

According to a recent report by popular YouTube channel Valai Pechu, it seems like Sivakarthikeyan has taken a shocking decision. It has been mentioned that Sivakarthikeyan has decided not to work with Nayanthara again. It is being said that Sivakarthikeyan took this decision after both Velaikkaran and Mr Local had failed to fetch the desired results at the box office. In Velaikkaran, the Sivakarthikeyan movie that released in 2017, the Lady Superstar was cast opposite Sivakarthikeyan. Mr Local marked their second association.

Meanwhile, Sivakarthikeyan has already started the works of his next film, which is being directed by film-maker Pandiraj. Nayanthara's next release to come out will be Kolayuthir Kaalam. She is also a part of highly-awaited films like Thalapathy 63 and Rajinikanth starrer Darbar.