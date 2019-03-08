English
    Sivakarthikeyan's Next Movie To Be Directed By This Director; Sun Pictures To Produce

    Actor Sivakarthikeyan is beyond any doubt, one of the most popular names in Kollywood today. The self-made star has won the love of countless movie buffs owing to his charming personality, gripping screen presence, down-to-earth nature and tendency to live life on his own terms. During his eventful career, the 'Box Office King' has starred in quite a few critically-acclaimed and commercially successful films and this has made him an integral part of the industry.

    Now, here is some awesome news for his die-hard fans. Sun Pictures just confirmed that Sivakarthikeyan's next, his 16th film will be presented by Kalanithi Maran and directed by ace filmmaker Pandiraj. This is quite a big development and proves that SK is one of the biggest and most sought-after young stars in Kollywood.

    Sivakarthikeyan

    Interestingly, Sivakarthikeyan is currently awaiting the release of Mr Local which will see him share screen space with his Velaikkaran co-star Nayanthara once again. The film, directed by M Rajesh, has a Mannan feel to it. He will also be teaming up with Ravikumar and Vignesh Shivn in the near future.

    On a related note, 2018 was a year of mixed fortunes for Sivakarthikeyan. His much-hyped Seema Raja under-performed at the box office and failed to impress critics. However, his second release Kanaa opened to a good response at the ticket window and made up for the Seema Raja debacle. Let hope us that 2019 turns out to be a better year for him.

    Story first published: Friday, March 8, 2019, 17:07 [IST]
