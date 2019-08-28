English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Sivakarthikeyan Not Happy With Vignesh Shivn’s Story? Film To Be Delayed?

    By Staff
    |

    Sivakarthikeyan and director Vignesh Shivn's movie was announced a few months ago and there are huge expectations surrounding this film, which will be bankrolled by Lyca Productions. However, one of the latest reports by a popular YouTube channel reveals that this upcoming movie might take some more time to take off. According to the report that has come out, Vignesh Shivn has narrated a storyline to Sivakarthikeyan but the actor is not impressed with the same.

    Sivakarthikeyan Not Happy With Vignesh Shivn’s Story? The Film To Be Delayed

    The Sivakarthikeyan starrer will be director Vignesh Shivn's fourth directorial venture and his next after the 2018 movie Thaana Serndha Kootam. Rumour has in it that since Sivakarthikeyan is not happy with the story that Vignesh Shivn narrated to him, the Remo actor will team up with another director and it is expected to be his next project. Reportedly, Sivakarthikeyan will team up with director Nelson, who made a grand debut in films with the superhit movie Kolamavu Kokila, which had hit theatres in 2018. At the same time, rumours also suggest that Sivakarthikeyan will be producing this upcoming movie as well. Hence, it is being said that Sivakarthikeyan-Vignesh Shivn movie might get delayed a bit. However, no official confirmation has come up regarding any of these yet.

    Meanwhile, Sivakarthikeyan's next film to arrive in theatres will be Namma Veetu Pillai, which is being directed by Pandiraj. The first look poster of this upcoming movie, which is expected to be a well-etched family entertainer, had hit the online circuits a few days ago. The movie features Aishwarya Rajesh and Anu Emmanuel as the leading ladies.

    Sivakarthikeyan has also committed another project, which has been titled 'Hero'. This upcoming movie will be directed by PS Mithran, who made his debut through the film Irumbu Thirai, which was a huge commercial success. The actor will also be teaming up with R Ravikumar for an upcoming project.

    (Source: Valai Pechu)

    More SIVAKARTHIKEYAN News

    Read more about: sivakarthikeyan
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue