Sivakarthikeyan Not Happy With Vignesh Shivn’s Story? Film To Be Delayed?

Sivakarthikeyan and director Vignesh Shivn's movie was announced a few months ago and there are huge expectations surrounding this film, which will be bankrolled by Lyca Productions. However, one of the latest reports by a popular YouTube channel reveals that this upcoming movie might take some more time to take off. According to the report that has come out, Vignesh Shivn has narrated a storyline to Sivakarthikeyan but the actor is not impressed with the same.

The Sivakarthikeyan starrer will be director Vignesh Shivn's fourth directorial venture and his next after the 2018 movie Thaana Serndha Kootam. Rumour has in it that since Sivakarthikeyan is not happy with the story that Vignesh Shivn narrated to him, the Remo actor will team up with another director and it is expected to be his next project. Reportedly, Sivakarthikeyan will team up with director Nelson, who made a grand debut in films with the superhit movie Kolamavu Kokila, which had hit theatres in 2018. At the same time, rumours also suggest that Sivakarthikeyan will be producing this upcoming movie as well. Hence, it is being said that Sivakarthikeyan-Vignesh Shivn movie might get delayed a bit. However, no official confirmation has come up regarding any of these yet.

Meanwhile, Sivakarthikeyan's next film to arrive in theatres will be Namma Veetu Pillai, which is being directed by Pandiraj. The first look poster of this upcoming movie, which is expected to be a well-etched family entertainer, had hit the online circuits a few days ago. The movie features Aishwarya Rajesh and Anu Emmanuel as the leading ladies.

Sivakarthikeyan has also committed another project, which has been titled 'Hero'. This upcoming movie will be directed by PS Mithran, who made his debut through the film Irumbu Thirai, which was a huge commercial success. The actor will also be teaming up with R Ravikumar for an upcoming project.

