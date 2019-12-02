Sivakarthikeyan's Movie With Kolamavu Kokila Fame Nelson Titled 'Doctor'!

Sivakarthikeyan is all set to team up with director Nelson, who had made a grand debut with the 2018 movie Kolamavu Kokila. Reportedly, the upcoming movie has been titled 'Doctor' and Sivakarthikeyan himself took to his social media handle to reveal the promo video through which the title has been announced. Doctor will be produced under the banner of SK Entertainments in association with KJR Studios. Reportedly, the shoot of the movie is all set to commence this month itself.

Anirudh Ravichander has been roped in as the music director of the movie and the background score that he has given in the title announcement video is mighty impressive.

Very happy to share that my next film will be with my dearmost friends @Nelson_director & @anirudhofficial titled as #DOCTOR 👨‍⚕😊👍 Once again happy to be associated with @kjr_studios 👍 Shoot starts soon🙏 @SKProdOffl pic.twitter.com/W82ltJrbHK — Sivakarthikeyan (@Siva_Kartikeyan) December 2, 2019

Nothing much has been revealed about the plot or the genre of the movie. Anyhow, the promo is quite interesting and it seems like yet another promising movie is on cards. Further updates regarding the rest of the star cast as well as the technical crew are being awaited.

Meanwhile, Sivakarthikeyan is all set to come up with his next release, Hero. The movie, which has been directed by Irumbu Thirai fame PS Mithran, is all set to hit theatres on December 20, 2019. There are high expectations on this movie, which looks like a sure bet at the box office. The teaser of the movie, which released a few days ago, had left everyone talking about.

On the other hand, Sivakarthikeyan has also committed to another movie with Indru Netru Naalai fame Ravi Kumar. Reportedly, this venture will be a science-fiction movie. The official launch of this yet-to-be-titled flick was held recently and reportedly, the shoot has already commenced. AR Rahman has been roped in as the music director of this upcoming SK starrer.