Sivakarthikeyan's Remuneration For Namma Veettu Pillai Revealed?

Sivakarthikeyan has proved his mettle at the box office yet again through Namma Veettu Pillai's enormous success in theatres. This time, he has left the family audiences mighty impressed with his work and has underlined the fact that he is one among the most bankable young heroes of Tamil film industry. Now, one of the reports by a YouTube channel has revealed Sivakarthikeyan's remuneration for this movie, which has tasted a huge success.

According to the report, the total budget of the movie was around Rs 46 crore and Sivakarthikeyan's salary for the Pandiraj directorial was around Rs 18 crore. If this report is anything to go by, the actor is one among the top paid young heroes of the Tamil film industry. However, the authenticity of the report is not known.

Namma Veettu Pillai's success has come in at the right time for Sivakarthikeyan. His previous release Mr Local, which had hit theatres during the summer season of this year, had left the audiences disappointed. The movie, which came in amidst goos expectations had faltered to cater to the target audiences. Similarly, the Sivakarthikeyan starrer Seema Raja too didn't satisfy his audiences completely even though the movie managed to rake in moolah at the box office.

Meanwhile, Namma Veettu Pillai is still continuing its good run in theatres. It has got a good number of shows in its third week as well, which talks about the movie's popularity among the masses. Earlier, a few reports had come up that the movie has gone past the Rs 50-crore mark at the box office. The movie is also said to be one among the biggest hits in Sivakarthikeyam's career so far.

Namma Veettu Pillai has been directed by Pandiraj. Along with Sivakarthikeyan, the film features Aishwarya Rajesh and Anu Immanuel in the lead roles.