Sivakarthikeyan's Remuneration For Namma Veettu Pillai Revealed?

With Nammu Veettu Pillai's stellar run in the theatres, Sivakarthikeyan has proved his mettle yet again. This time, he has left the family audiences mighty impressed with his work and has underlined the fact that he is one among the most bankable young heroes of the Tamil film industry. Now, one of the reports by a YouTube channel has revealed Sivakarthikeyan's remuneration for this movie, which was a huge success at the box office.

According to the report, the total budget of the movie was around Rs 46 crore and Sivakarthikeyan's salary for the Pandiraj directorial was around Rs 18 crore. If this report is anything to go by, the actor is one among the top-paid young heroes of the Tamil film industry. However, the authenticity of the report is not known.

Namma Veettu Pillai's success has come at the right time for Sivakarthikeyan. His previous release Mr Local, which had hit theatres during the summer season of this year, had left the audiences disappointed. The movie, which came amidst good expectations, faltered in catering to the target audiences. Similarly, the Sivakarthikeyan starrer Seema Raja too didn't satisfy his audiences completely even though the movie managed to rake in the moolah at the box office.

Meanwhile, Namma Veettu Pillai is still continuing its good run in theatres. It has got a good number of shows in its third week as well, which talks about the movie's popularity among the masses. Earlier, a few reports had come up that the movie has gone past the Rs 50-crore mark at the box office. The movie is also said to be one among the biggest hits in Sivakarthikeyam's career so far.

Along with Sivakarthikeyan, NVP features Aishwarya Rajesh and Anu Immanuel in the lead roles.