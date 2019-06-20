English
    Sivakarthikeyan Was Once Rejected By A Top Film-maker? Will He Work With The Director In Future?

    By Staff
    |

    Sivakarthikeyan is one among the fastest growing young superstars of Kollywood. He earned the fame that he is enjoying now through dedication & hardwork and the journey would be an inspiring one every movie aspirant. The fan base the actor now enjoys is phenomenal and his films do get a grand reception in the theatres. Sivakarthikeyan has already worked with some of the prominent film-makers of Kollywood. The actor has some really promising projects too in the kitty. In one of the recent episodes of Valai Pechu, they have narrated an interesting incident when once a top director declined to work with him. Read to know the complete details regarding this.

    During Manam Kothi Paravai Days

    Manam Kothi Paarvai was one among the early films of Sivakarthikeyan. In this film that released in 2012, Sivakarthikeyan played the lead role and the movie won good appreciation from the critics.

    A Production Manager

    According to the report, after witnessing Sivakarthikeyan's work in the movie, a top production manager took the young actor along with him to meet none other than director Gautham Menon.

    The Request

    The production manager who was reportedly assured of Sivakarthikeyan becoming a top star in Kollywood later on, tried to convince Gautham Menon to block the actor's dates by giving advance for a project.

    Gautham Menon's Response

    Gautham Menon has been one of the top film-makers who has worked with top actors and Sivakarthikeyan wasn't a big name back then. The report claims that an unhappy Gautham Menon talked to the production manager in person and denied the request straight away.

    Did Sivakarthikeyan Know That?

    It is being said that Sivakarthikeyan might have known about this later on. Neverthelesa, audiences would love to see a film from Gautham Menon-Sivakarthikeyan team even now. But it needs to be seen whether both of them would be willing to work together or not.

    Story first published: Thursday, June 20, 2019, 14:48 [IST]
