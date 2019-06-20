Sivakarthikeyan Was Once Rejected By A Top Film-maker? Will He Work With The Director In Future?

During Manam Kothi Paravai Days

Manam Kothi Paarvai was one among the early films of Sivakarthikeyan. In this film that released in 2012, Sivakarthikeyan played the lead role and the movie won good appreciation from the critics.

A Production Manager

According to the report, after witnessing Sivakarthikeyan's work in the movie, a top production manager took the young actor along with him to meet none other than director Gautham Menon.

The Request

The production manager who was reportedly assured of Sivakarthikeyan becoming a top star in Kollywood later on, tried to convince Gautham Menon to block the actor's dates by giving advance for a project.

Gautham Menon's Response

Gautham Menon has been one of the top film-makers who has worked with top actors and Sivakarthikeyan wasn't a big name back then. The report claims that an unhappy Gautham Menon talked to the production manager in person and denied the request straight away.

Did Sivakarthikeyan Know That?

It is being said that Sivakarthikeyan might have known about this later on. Neverthelesa, audiences would love to see a film from Gautham Menon-Sivakarthikeyan team even now. But it needs to be seen whether both of them would be willing to work together or not.