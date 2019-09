Sivappu Manjal Pachai Critics Review: Siddharth And GV Prakash Kumar Starrer Makes An Impact

Sivappu Manjal Pachai, featuring Siddharth and young star GV Prakash Kumar in the lead, hit screens today (September 6, 2019). The film, touted to be an action-thriller, has created a good deal of buzz amongst the masses, which makes it an important release. Sivappu Manjal Pachai has been directed by Pichaikkaran filmmaker Sasi and this is one of its biggest highlights.

Earlier, while speaking to a leading daily, Siddharth had said that Sivappu Manjal Pachai has the potential to redefine the tenets of Kollywood as it revolves around challenges faced by a traffic policeman.

Meanwhile, Sivappu Manjal Pachai has impressed most critics, which might help it do well at the box office. Here is the Sivappu Manjal Pachai Critics Review.