Sivappu Manjal Pachai Critics Review: Siddharth And GV Prakash Kumar Starrer Makes An Impact
Sivappu Manjal Pachai, featuring Siddharth and young star GV Prakash Kumar in the lead, hit screens today (September 6, 2019). The film, touted to be an action-thriller, has created a good deal of buzz amongst the masses, which makes it an important release. Sivappu Manjal Pachai has been directed by Pichaikkaran filmmaker Sasi and this is one of its biggest highlights.
Earlier, while speaking to a leading daily, Siddharth had said that Sivappu Manjal Pachai has the potential to redefine the tenets of Kollywood as it revolves around challenges faced by a traffic policeman.
Meanwhile, Sivappu Manjal Pachai has impressed most critics, which might help it do well at the box office. Here is the Sivappu Manjal Pachai Critics Review.
Sidhu @sidhuwrites
#SivappuManjalPachai Interval: Going great guns so far. The face-off between Sid and GVP is really well plotted, the emotions are strong and hard. Sasi keeps the commercial flavor intact, making it enjoyable all the way. Good music too!
LM Kaushik @LMKMovieManiac
#SivappuManjalPachai #SMP - 3.25/5. There will always be a market in TN for family based commercial entertainers with good emotional quotient. Decent flick from #Sasi. @Actor_Siddharth
@gvprakash and team have a winner.. Expecting it to connect well with the mainstream audience
Sathish Kumar M @sathishmsk
#SivappuManjalPachai Director Sasi has shown the wonderful relationship between #Maman & #Machan relationship with this film with all commercial elements.
@gvprakash @Actor_Siddharth & #Lijomol acting were realistic. Second half could have been better.
Richard Mahesh R @richard_mahesh
#SivappuManjalPachai is a loveable film that has elegantly portrayed relationship among brother-sister-brother-in-law. Director Sasi is exceptional in casting and depicting characters with substance.
@Actor_Siddharth deserves special mention for choosing this script. #SivappuManjalPachai it's a tailor made role for @gvprakash n others get best portrayals. Dialogues of @Actor_Siddharth - why he wants to get married n his mother pointing out on worst deed on @gvprakash. Thanks to #Sasi sir for still not getting infected with alien themes
(Social media posts unedited)