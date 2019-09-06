Sivappu Manjal Pachai Critics Review: Siddharth And GV Prakash Kumar Starrer Makes An Impact

Sidhu @sidhuwrites

#SivappuManjalPachai Interval: Going great guns so far. The face-off between Sid and GVP is really well plotted, the emotions are strong and hard. Sasi keeps the commercial flavor intact, making it enjoyable all the way. Good music too!

LM Kaushik @LMKMovieManiac

#SivappuManjalPachai #SMP - 3.25/5. There will always be a market in TN for family based commercial entertainers with good emotional quotient. Decent flick from #Sasi. @Actor_Siddharth

@gvprakash and team have a winner.. Expecting it to connect well with the mainstream audience

Sathish Kumar M @sathishmsk

#SivappuManjalPachai Director Sasi has shown the wonderful relationship between #Maman & #Machan relationship with this film with all commercial elements.

@gvprakash @Actor_Siddharth & #Lijomol acting were realistic. Second half could have been better.

Richard Mahesh R @richard_mahesh

#SivappuManjalPachai is a loveable film that has elegantly portrayed relationship among brother-sister-brother-in-law. Director Sasi is exceptional in casting and depicting characters with substance.

@Actor_Siddharth deserves special mention for choosing this script. #SivappuManjalPachai it's a tailor made role for @gvprakash n others get best portrayals. Dialogues of @Actor_Siddharth - why he wants to get married n his mother pointing out on worst deed on @gvprakash. Thanks to #Sasi sir for still not getting infected with alien themes

(Social media posts unedited)