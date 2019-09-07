Sivappu Manjal Pachai Full Movie Leaked Online By Tamilrockers
Sivappu Manjal Pachai, directed by noted filmmaker Sasi, hit screens yesterday (September 6, 2019) and opened to a decent response at the box office. The film, featuring Siddharth and young heartthrob GV Prakash Kumar in the lead, also impressed critics due to its impressive and engaging presentation. Now, in an unfortunate development, Sivappu Manjal Pachai has been leaked online by Tamilrockers and is available for 'free download'. Needless to say, the leak might affect the film's box office collections, which is completely unacceptable.
Meanwhile, Sivappu Manjal Pachai has created a fair deal of buzz on social media.
Yashvanth Kumar @yashvanth30
#SivappuManjalPachai One of the best movie👌i have ever seen😎
@Actor_Siddharth
well suitable for this character🙂
@gvprakash
in all your films this is the best movie👈
All of the characters well acted.all credicts goes to one and only director #Sasi 👈💯👌
Mohamed Haaris @Mohamed_Haaris
#SivappuManjalPachai 🚦 signal opens for family! @Actor_Siddharth calm and Powerful action really good to watch 👍 @gvprakash cool acting for his role & finally Maaman Machan sentiment is working #Sasi wishing the team #SMP for great success!!!
Arun @IamAPArun
#SivappuManjalPachai 🚦 signal opens for family! @Actor_Siddharth calm and Powerful action really good to watch 👍 @gvprakash cool acting for his role & finally Maaman Machan sentiment is working #Sasi wishing the team #SMP for great success!!!
Prince_by_haul @ByHaul
#SivappuManjalPachai Dir #Sasi sir is keen on making worthy films...and he also takes time...it should be appreciatable!The fight between @gvprakash bro and @Actor_Siddharth bro was 👌👌👌Truly a noteworthy film for
@gvprakash bro!!
TIMOROUS ENIGMA @enigma_timorous
#SivappuManjalPachai Review will work for family audience as it has typical emotional elements that is innate in all sasi sir films. SMP is not for intellectual cinema goers who like films with less exposition overall 3/5 WATCHABLE
Rahman @Rahuman_MA
#SivappuManjalPachai watching 2nd show is far better than 1st show.......#Sasi sir Unbelievable 🎬If possible watch it again you will definitely enjoy it.💪🏻 @gvprakash @Actor_Siddharthn Hatsoff 📽
(Social media posts have not been edited)