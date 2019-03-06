Sonia Agarwal Opens Up About Ex-Husband & Director Selvaraghavan's ANGER & Strictness!

Sonia Agarwal, the actress who forayed into Tamil films with Kadhal Kondein has been a part of some really memorable movies. The prominent ones among them were the films directed by Selvarghavan, who is her ex-husband as well.

In a recent interview with Behindwoods, Sonia Agarwal opened up about the memorable working experience with Selvaraghavan. She was all praises for him and his professionalism. At the same time, Sonia Agarwal also opened up about his strictness as well as anger.

"There are a lot of moments. He is my Guru; he is the one who taught me acting and how to act in a different language," Sonia Agarwal said when asked about the memorable moments working with Selvaraghavan. She also added that Selvaraghavan is a very strict teacher and one such director who is particular about each expression that the actor puts in. Sonia Agarwal also added that she respects him a lot as a teacher.

When asked about how Selvaraghavan would react to the multiple retakes, Sonia Agarwal opened up that sometimes he gets really angry. At the same time, she added that even if the artist goes for 20 takes, the director would come and repeat the action in front of you until it gets correct.

Sonia Agarwal and Selvaraghavan worked together in three films. They got married in 2006 and separated in 2010.