English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Sonia Agarwal Opens Up About Ex-Husband & Director Selvaraghavan's ANGER & Strictness!

    By Manu
    |

    Sonia Agarwal, the actress who forayed into Tamil films with Kadhal Kondein has been a part of some really memorable movies. The prominent ones among them were the films directed by Selvarghavan, who is her ex-husband as well.

    In a recent interview with Behindwoods, Sonia Agarwal opened up about the memorable working experience with Selvaraghavan. She was all praises for him and his professionalism. At the same time, Sonia Agarwal also opened up about his strictness as well as anger.

    Sonia Agarwal Opens Up About Ex-Husband & Director Selvaraghavans ANGER & Strictness!

    "There are a lot of moments. He is my Guru; he is the one who taught me acting and how to act in a different language," Sonia Agarwal said when asked about the memorable moments working with Selvaraghavan. She also added that Selvaraghavan is a very strict teacher and one such director who is particular about each expression that the actor puts in. Sonia Agarwal also added that she respects him a lot as a teacher.

    When asked about how Selvaraghavan would react to the multiple retakes, Sonia Agarwal opened up that sometimes he gets really angry. At the same time, she added that even if the artist goes for 20 takes, the director would come and repeat the action in front of you until it gets correct.

    Sonia Agarwal and Selvaraghavan worked together in three films. They got married in 2006 and separated in 2010.

    Read more about: sonia agarwal selvaraghavan
    Story first published: Wednesday, March 6, 2019, 16:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 6, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue