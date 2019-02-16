Soundarya Rajinikanth Gets Trolled For Sharing Her Honeymoon Pics; Here’s Why

Soundarya Rajinikanth, daughter of Tamil Superstar Rajinikanth, tied the knot with actor Vishagan and began a new chapter in life. The wedding proved to be a grand affair which was attended by some of the biggest names from the film industry as well as the political fraternity. Photos from the ceremony, held in Chennai, went viral for all the right reasons and created a buzz on social media. Post the wedding, Thalaiva wrote a letter thanking all those who had attended the ceremony.

Now, just days after her wedding, the director is back in the limelight or a surprising reason. She recently took to Twitter to share some photos from her honeymoon in which she is seen having a blast alongside her hubby. While sharing the pics, she wrote that she was missing her son Dev.

This post did not go down well with some people who trolled her for celebrating at a time when the country is mourning the loss of several jawans in Kashmir\. Some of them even said that she is the reason Rajinikanth is getting lot of hate these days.

Here are the tweets.

Celvii Avata @CelviiAvata #VedVishaganSoundarya #SoundaryaWedsVishagan while u njoy do take mourn for our killed Kashmir Jawans since they are the ones make India safe for u n family when return from luxurious holidays ! Samjey !! sugumaran @sugu_35_maran asingama illa #Honeymoon #divorce #newmarriage life na joly ah iruka unnaku lan #KashmirTerrorAttack #PulwamaAttack #Bravehearts V M SATHISH @BillaVMS Bcoz of you daughters only our Thalaivar's @rajinikanth image is getting spoiled from Tha movie Baba time itself

On a related note, Soundarya's second directorial venture VIP 2 hit screens in 2017 and opened to a good response at the ticket window. It featured Dhanush and Kajol in the lead. She is yet to announce her next big film.