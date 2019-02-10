Soundarya Rajinikanth Mehendi Pics: The VIP 2 Director Introduces Us To The ‘Three Men’ In Her Life

Daddy’s Girl!

Rajinikanth is quite happy about the wedding and has already blessed the couple. He can be seen giving his daughter a warm and affectionate hug in this priceless photo. The photo is bound to create a buzz on the social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by rajinimpact (@rajinimpact) on Feb 9, 2019 at 7:31pm PST

Rajini With His Grandson

Here is another priceless photo of ‘Thalaiva' from the function in which he can be seen spending some time with his grandson. He truly is the coolest granddad ever.

Priceless!

Soundarya's son Ved was one of the biggest attractions of the Mehendi ceremony. The little one enjoyed the function to the fullest. Here is a golden photo of the kid with mommy dearest on her special day.

Blessed & grateful beyond words !!!! The three most important men in my life ... my darling father ... my angel son ... and now you my Vishagan ❤️❤️❤️🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/v7Ra32oiYe — soundarya rajnikanth (@soundaryaarajni) February 10, 2019

The Man Of The Moment

The man of the moment Vishgan looked dashing as he attended the function. The Vanjagar Ulagam actor seemed to be in an upbeat and enjoyed each moment to the fullest. Here, he can e seen posing for a lovey-dovey photo with his soon-to-be better half.

To Conclude...

The wedding is going to e a private but grand affair. Rajini has invited his good friends Kamal Haasan and Prabhu for the grand function. He has also extended an invite to Congress leader Thirunavukarasar for the big day. Moreover, Latha Rajinikanth has asked for police protection at the her residence. This indicates that several other high-profile guests are going to be in attendance.

We wish Soundarya good luck for the big day and hope she has a happy married life