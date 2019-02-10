English
    Soundarya Rajinikanth Mehendi Pics: The VIP 2 Director Introduces Us To The ‘Three Men’ In Her Life

    Director Soundarya Rajinikanth, the younger daughter of Tamil Superstar Rajinikanth, is set to tie the knot with actor Vishagan Vanagamudi on Monday (February 11, 2019) and start a new chapter in life. The wedding is going to be a star-studded affair with several big names from the film industry in attendance. The pre-wedding festivities are already underway. A pre-wedding reception was held a couple of days ago and it turned out to be a memorable affair. Now, the latest photos from her Mehendi ceremony are out and they are priceless.

    Daddy’s Girl!

    Rajinikanth is quite happy about the wedding and has already blessed the couple. He can be seen giving his daughter a warm and affectionate hug in this priceless photo. The photo is bound to create a buzz on the social media.

    Rajini With His Grandson

    Here is another priceless photo of ‘Thalaiva' from the function in which he can be seen spending some time with his grandson. He truly is the coolest granddad ever.

    Priceless!

    Soundarya's son Ved was one of the biggest attractions of the Mehendi ceremony. The little one enjoyed the function to the fullest. Here is a golden photo of the kid with mommy dearest on her special day.

    The Man Of The Moment

    The man of the moment Vishgan looked dashing as he attended the function. The Vanjagar Ulagam actor seemed to be in an upbeat and enjoyed each moment to the fullest. Here, he can e seen posing for a lovey-dovey photo with his soon-to-be better half.

    To Conclude...

    The wedding is going to e a private but grand affair. Rajini has invited his good friends Kamal Haasan and Prabhu for the grand function. He has also extended an invite to Congress leader Thirunavukarasar for the big day. Moreover, Latha Rajinikanth has asked for police protection at the her residence. This indicates that several other high-profile guests are going to be in attendance.
    We wish Soundarya good luck for the big day and hope she has a happy married life

    Read more about: soundarya rajinikanth
    Story first published: Sunday, February 10, 2019, 15:12 [IST]
