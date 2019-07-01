English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Soundarya Rajinikanth's Big Decision Upsets Fans: 'You Should Not Have Done This'

    By Lekhaka
    |

    In 2017, young director Soundarya Rajinikanth became the talk of the town for all the right reasons when VIP 2 opened to a decent response at the box office and clicked with Dhanush fans. While the film proved to be no match for the 2014 release VIP, it helped Soundarya prove her mettle nonetheless. A year later, she tied the knot with actor Vishagan and started a new chapter in life. Now, the young lady is in the limelight for a surprising reason.

    Soundarya recently posted a throwback photo in which she is seen chilling in a pool with her son Ved and this created a great deal of buzz on social media. Soon, trolls attacked her for posting such a photo when Chennai is facing a water crisis. Some of them even called her an 'insensitive' person.

    Following the backlash, Soundarya deleted the photo and issued a clarification.

    "Removed the pictures shared in good spirit from my #TravelDiaries considering the sensitivity around the current #WaterScarcity we are facing 🙏🏻. The throwback pics were to emphasise the importance for physical activities for children from a young age only 🙂🙏🏻 #LetsSaveWater," she tweeted.

    Within no time, Soundarya fans rushed to her rescue and slammed those who had trolled her. Some of them even said that she should not have removed the photo.

    Manjunath Krishna @Manjuna90085280

    I can't believe how innocent we people are. Without even understanding whether these pics are really from India, we trolled soundarya ji. Little do we realize that if we put a collective effort in the water conservation, Chennai will never face the water crisis.

    எம(ன்)ராஜ் - கார்த்திக் @kart777yamaraj

    Sis you needn't have deleted those pictures. Trolls will troll you for everything. Their intention isn't about water scarcity. If that was the case, they would've joined RMM or at least helped them in #தாகம்_தீர்க்கும்_RMM #SocialActivitiesbyRMM

    elvaKumar A @selva_racp

    There is something wrong with people if one can't even share an old pic...

    Director Naga Rajedrra @Rajendra_Gajul

    Your responsiveness is impressive. Good gesture. For that matter is concern the entire nation....

    So, what is your take on this controversy? Tell us in the space below.

    Soundarya Rajinikanth To Tie The Knot With Vishagan On February 11; Indside Details Out

    More SOUNDARYA RAJINIKANTH News

    Read more about: soundarya rajinikanth
    Story first published: Monday, July 1, 2019, 15:05 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 1, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue