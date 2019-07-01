Soundarya Rajinikanth's Big Decision Upsets Fans: 'You Should Not Have Done This'

In 2017, young director Soundarya Rajinikanth became the talk of the town for all the right reasons when VIP 2 opened to a decent response at the box office and clicked with Dhanush fans. While the film proved to be no match for the 2014 release VIP, it helped Soundarya prove her mettle nonetheless. A year later, she tied the knot with actor Vishagan and started a new chapter in life. Now, the young lady is in the limelight for a surprising reason.

Soundarya recently posted a throwback photo in which she is seen chilling in a pool with her son Ved and this created a great deal of buzz on social media. Soon, trolls attacked her for posting such a photo when Chennai is facing a water crisis. Some of them even called her an 'insensitive' person.

Following the backlash, Soundarya deleted the photo and issued a clarification.

"Removed the pictures shared in good spirit from my #TravelDiaries considering the sensitivity around the current #WaterScarcity we are facing 🙏🏻. The throwback pics were to emphasise the importance for physical activities for children from a young age only 🙂🙏🏻 #LetsSaveWater," she tweeted.

Within no time, Soundarya fans rushed to her rescue and slammed those who had trolled her. Some of them even said that she should not have removed the photo.

Manjunath Krishna @Manjuna90085280 I can't believe how innocent we people are. Without even understanding whether these pics are really from India, we trolled soundarya ji. Little do we realize that if we put a collective effort in the water conservation, Chennai will never face the water crisis. எம(ன்)ராஜ் - கார்த்திக் @kart777yamaraj Sis you needn't have deleted those pictures. Trolls will troll you for everything. Their intention isn't about water scarcity. If that was the case, they would've joined RMM or at least helped them in #தாகம்_தீர்க்கும்_RMM #SocialActivitiesbyRMM elvaKumar A @selva_racp There is something wrong with people if one can't even share an old pic... Director Naga Rajedrra @Rajendra_Gajul Your responsiveness is impressive. Good gesture. For that matter is concern the entire nation....

So, what is your take on this controversy? Tell us in the space below.

Soundarya Rajinikanth To Tie The Knot With Vishagan On February 11; Indside Details Out