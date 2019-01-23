Soundarya Rajinikanth To Tie The Knot With Vishagan On February 11; Indside Details Out

The Festivities Are Set To Begin

The festivities will begin on February 9 and conclude on February 11. The festivities will include a grand sangeet ceremony and the mehendi rituals.

The Inside Deets

A few days before the wedding rituals, a pooja ceremony will be held at Rajinikanth's house in Poes Garden. Latha Rajinikanth also plans to throw a party for her daughter. Similarly, Aishwarya Dhanush too is likely to organise a party for his sister. All in all. The wedding is going to be one unforgettable affair for the young lady.

Soundarya Has Started Shopping

Soundarya Rajinikanth has already started shopping for her big day. She was recently spotted shopping at a popular store. The buzz is that she was there to finalise her wedding attire.

The Background

Vishagan is a businessman and actor. He essayed a pivotal role in the 2018 release Vanjagar Ulagam. Last year, he got engaged to Soundarya in a low key and private ceremony. The ceremony was attended by only family members and close friends. At that point, it was also reported that Rajinikanth was okay with Soundarya's decision and had blessed the couple.

On The Work Front

Soundarya's career as a film-maker began on a rather disappointing note. Her maiden directorial venture Kochadaiiyaan hit the screens in 2014 and flopped at the box office despite initially opening on a good note. In 2017, she bounced back with VIP 2. A sequel to the cult film VIP, it had Dhanush in the lead and did better than expected at the box office.