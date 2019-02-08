Soundarya Rajinikanth & Vishagan Are A Perfect Couple In These Pics From Pre-wedding Reception!

Soundarya Rajinikanth, the younger daughter of Superstar Rajinikanth, is all set to enter the wedlock with Vishagan Vanangamudi and the big function has been scheduled to be held on February 11, 2019 in Chennai.

Meanwhile, the pre-wedding celebrations have already begun and the pictures of the same have been doing the rounds on social media. Soundarya Rajinikanth and Vishagan look like a perfect couple in these pictures taking during the pre-wedding ceremony, which was also attended by the dear ones of the couple.

The Couple The couple could be seen in the traditional dresses for the function, Soundarya Rajinikanth has opted to war a Silk Saree whereas Vishagan Vanangamudi could be seen in the traditional Dhothi and Shirt. Rajinikanth and his wife Latha could also be seen in this picture. The Guests Going by the reports, a lot of guests have attended the function, held in Chennai, and wished the couple on the special occasion. Dhansuh At The Function Popular actor Dhanush, husband of Aishwarya Rajinikanth, has also attended the function and here is a picture of the actor from the big function. The Special Gift Meanwhile, the guests who arrived for the function have received a complimentary gift as a token of love. Each one of them received a Neem seed ball, which could be planted.

Soundary Rajinikanth is a film-maker as well and she has directed two movies so far in the form of Kochadaiyaan and VIP 2. On the other hand, Vishagan Vanangamudi is also an actor by profession.