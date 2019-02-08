Soundarya Rajinikanth-Vishagan Wedding, These Lovey Dovey Photos Of The Couple Are Priceless

Tamil Superstar Rajinikanth's daughter Soundarya Rajinikanth is all set to tie the knot with actor Vishagan Vanangamudi and begin a new chapter in life. The wedding, scheduled to be held on Monday (February 11, 2019), is likely to be a star-studded affair and this has created a great deal of buzz in the industry. A few days ago, the VIP 2 director took to Twitter, revealing her bridal look. She, however, refrained from revealing too much about her fiance.

Now, the first photos of the couple are out. Soundarya and Vishagan can be seen spending some tender moments together and giving us relationship goals. The two seem to be totally in love with each other and look good together

Vishagan Vanangamudi is best known for playing a supporting role in the 2018 release Vanjagar Ulagam. He is also the owner of a popular pharmaceutical company. Apparently, Rajinikanth is fond of him and is happy about the marriage.

Soundarya and Vishagan Vanangamudi got engaged in December 2018, in a low-key ceremony, which was attended by family members.

On a related note, the wedding festivities will begin tomorrow (February 9, 2019) and conclude on Tuesday (February 12, 2019) with a reception. We wish Soundarya Rajinikanth a happy married life.