English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Soundarya Rajinikanth Marriage: 5 Things To Know About The VIP 2 Director's Wedding Festivities

    By
    |

    In 2017, Superstar Rajinikanth's younger daughter Soundarya Rajinikanth became the talk of the town when the action-comedy VIP 2 opened to a good response at the box office and fared better than expected. The healthy response to VIP 2 helped the young lady put the Kochadaiiyaan debacle behind and get her career back on track. At present, Soundarya is gearing up to tie the knot with actor Vishagan Vanangamudi and this has created a buzz in the industry. The wedding will be a grand affair and the festivities are set to begin from Saturday (February 9, 2019) itself.

    Here's everything you need to know about the wedding.

    A Grand Affair!

    Soundarya Rajinikanth's wedding is going to be nothing short of an extravaganza. The festivities will begin with a party on Saturday and end with a grand reception on Tuesday (February 12, 2019). According to previous reports, Latha Rajinikanth and Aishwarya Dhanush too might throw separate parties for their princess.

    Stars Galore

    Several popular names from the political fraternity and the film world are likely to attend the wedding.'Thalaiva' has already invited noted politician Thirunavukkarasar for the wedding. While talking about the same, he recently revealed that Thirunavukkarasar played a prominent role in organising the wedding functions.

    Latha Has Asked For Police Protection

    Latha Rajinikanth has requested police protection from February 10 to February 12 in order to avoid causing an inconvenience to the public. This again confirms that the wedding is going to be a high-profile affair.

    Soundarya's Bridal Look Is Stunning

    Soundarya has already completed the wedding preparations. A few days ago, she had revealed her bridal look and also confirmed that she was indeed ready to begin a new chapter in life.

    Rajinikanth Has Blessed The Couple

    Soundarya Rajinikanth and Vishagan Vanangamudi got engaged last year in a low-key and private ceremony that was attended only by family members. Shortly thereafter, it was reported that Rajinikanth was happy about the two getting married and had blessed them.

    Read more about: soundarya rajinikanth
    Story first published: Thursday, February 7, 2019, 17:36 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 7, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue