Soundarya Rajinikanth Marriage: 5 Things To Know About The VIP 2 Director's Wedding Festivities

A Grand Affair!

Soundarya Rajinikanth's wedding is going to be nothing short of an extravaganza. The festivities will begin with a party on Saturday and end with a grand reception on Tuesday (February 12, 2019). According to previous reports, Latha Rajinikanth and Aishwarya Dhanush too might throw separate parties for their princess.

Stars Galore

Several popular names from the political fraternity and the film world are likely to attend the wedding.'Thalaiva' has already invited noted politician Thirunavukkarasar for the wedding. While talking about the same, he recently revealed that Thirunavukkarasar played a prominent role in organising the wedding functions.

Latha Has Asked For Police Protection

Latha Rajinikanth has requested police protection from February 10 to February 12 in order to avoid causing an inconvenience to the public. This again confirms that the wedding is going to be a high-profile affair.

Soundarya's Bridal Look Is Stunning

Soundarya has already completed the wedding preparations. A few days ago, she had revealed her bridal look and also confirmed that she was indeed ready to begin a new chapter in life.

Rajinikanth Has Blessed The Couple

Soundarya Rajinikanth and Vishagan Vanangamudi got engaged last year in a low-key and private ceremony that was attended only by family members. Shortly thereafter, it was reported that Rajinikanth was happy about the two getting married and had blessed them.