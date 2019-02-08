Soundarya Rajinikanth Wedding Guest List Out! Rajinikanth Has Invited These Stars For The Big Day

Kamal Haasan

Rajinikanth has been friends with Kamal Haasan for nearly four decades now. The Kaala actor made it a point to visit Kamal and invite him to the wedding. The 'Ulaga Nayagan' accepted the invitation and offered his heartiest congratulations to his friend.

Prabhu and Vikram Prabhu

Rajini also visited his friend Prabhu's house and invited his family for the big day. Rajinikanth shared a lovely rapport with the late Thespian Sivaji Ganesan. Moreover, he is on cordial terms with his Chandramukhi co-star Prabhu.

Nassar

Actor Nassar will also be attending the wedding. In the photo above, his wife Kameela can be seen alongside Rajini and Kamal. The veteran character artiste has acted with Rajinikanth in movies such as Kabali and Padayappa. Similarly, he has worked with Kamal in films such as Hey Ram and Avvai Shanmughi.

Congress Leader Thirunavukkarasar And Other Political Leaders

Quite a few politicians are also likely to be in attendance. Rajini had recently invited Congress leader Thirunavukkarasar for the function. While talking about the same, he had said that the meeting had nothing to do with politics.

"Thirunavukarasar has been the main person behind arranging Soundarya's marriage functions. So, I gave the first invitation to him. I will invite a few more people. The political people I am meeting now is only for my daughter's marriage and not for any politically inclined reasons," he had said.

We wish Soundarya good luck for the big day and hope she has a happy married life.