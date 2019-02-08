English
    Soundarya Rajinikanth Wedding Guest List Out! Rajinikanth Has Invited These Stars For The Big Day

    Soundaraya Rajinikanth, daughter of Superstar Rajinikanth, is all set to tie the knot with actor Vishagan Vanangamudi this Monday (February 11, 2019) and begin a new journey. The wedding is likely to be a star-studded affair with some of the biggest names from Kollywood in attendance. With just days to go for the wedding, Rajinikanth is a busy man. 'Thalaiva' recently met some of his close friends and invited them for the big day.

    Here is a list of some of the stars who will be attending the bash.

    Kamal Haasan

    Rajinikanth has been friends with Kamal Haasan for nearly four decades now. The Kaala actor made it a point to visit Kamal and invite him to the wedding. The 'Ulaga Nayagan' accepted the invitation and offered his heartiest congratulations to his friend.

    Prabhu and Vikram Prabhu

    Rajini also visited his friend Prabhu's house and invited his family for the big day. Rajinikanth shared a lovely rapport with the late Thespian Sivaji Ganesan. Moreover, he is on cordial terms with his Chandramukhi co-star Prabhu.

    Nassar

    Actor Nassar will also be attending the wedding. In the photo above, his wife Kameela can be seen alongside Rajini and Kamal. The veteran character artiste has acted with Rajinikanth in movies such as Kabali and Padayappa. Similarly, he has worked with Kamal in films such as Hey Ram and Avvai Shanmughi.

    Congress Leader Thirunavukkarasar And Other Political Leaders

    Quite a few politicians are also likely to be in attendance. Rajini had recently invited Congress leader Thirunavukkarasar for the function. While talking about the same, he had said that the meeting had nothing to do with politics.

    "Thirunavukarasar has been the main person behind arranging Soundarya's marriage functions. So, I gave the first invitation to him. I will invite a few more people. The political people I am meeting now is only for my daughter's marriage and not for any politically inclined reasons," he had said.

    We wish Soundarya good luck for the big day and hope she has a happy married life.

    Story first published: Friday, February 8, 2019, 16:55 [IST]
