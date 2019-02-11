Soundarya Rajinikanth Wedding: VIP 2 Director Ties The Knot In A Grand Ceremony; View Pics

Tamil Nadu: Actor Rajinikanth's daughter Soundarya Rajinikanth and actor Vishagan Vanangamudi arrive at The Leela Palace hotel in Chennai where they are tying the knot today. pic.twitter.com/CRE1zWp3rk — ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2019

Aishwarya Walks Soundarya To The Mandapam

Aishwarya Rajinikanth walked her sister Soundarya to the mandapam and this made the young lady's special day even more memorable. Just like the bride, the 3 director too looked absolutely stunning.

Golden Couple!

Here, Soundarya and Vishagan are seen posing for their first photo as a married couple. Sporting a green sari, the director looks lovely as she enjoys each and every moment of her big day. Vishagan looks smart in a traditional attire.

Daddy Duties

Rajinikanth is quite happy about the wedding as he feels that Vishagan is a good match for Soundarya, The 'Super One' is seen performing daddy duties in this photo from the function.

Kamal Blesses The Couple

Actor Kamal Haasan shares a lovely rapport with his 'arch rival' Rajinikanth. He attended the function and blessed the newly-weds. 'Thalaiva' had personality invited him for the wedding.

D Is In The House

Dhanush shares a lovely rapport with his sister-in-law. He starred in her second directorial venture VIP 2, which emerged as a commercial success. The National award winner too attended the function and added a new dimension to the festivities.

Dashing!

Here is another awesome photo of Vishagan from the function in which he looks absolutely stunning.

The Perfect Host!

Rajinikanth posed for a photo with the newly-weds and his esteemed guests. Needless to say, he looked his usual dashing self.

To Conclude

Soundarya Rajinikanth's wedding festivities are far from over. A grand reception will be held tomorrow (February 12, 2019). Several stars are likely to be a part of it. Moreover, the buzz is that a few private cocktail parties will also be thrown for the couple.