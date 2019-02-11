English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Soundarya Rajinikanth Wedding: VIP 2 Director Ties The Knot In A Grand Ceremony; View Pics

    By
    |

    Soundarya Rajinikanth, the younger daughter of veteran actor and Tamil Superstar Rajinikanth, tied the knot with actor-businessman Vishagan Vanagamudi in Chennai. The wedding ceremony took place just a few minutes ago and it proved to be a grand affair. The VIP 2 director looked lovely on her big day and grabbed plenty of attention. Several stars from the film industry were spotted at the function.

    Aishwarya Walks Soundarya To The Mandapam

    Aishwarya Rajinikanth walked her sister Soundarya to the mandapam and this made the young lady's special day even more memorable. Just like the bride, the 3 director too looked absolutely stunning.

    Golden Couple!

    Here, Soundarya and Vishagan are seen posing for their first photo as a married couple. Sporting a green sari, the director looks lovely as she enjoys each and every moment of her big day. Vishagan looks smart in a traditional attire.

    Daddy Duties

    Rajinikanth is quite happy about the wedding as he feels that Vishagan is a good match for Soundarya, The 'Super One' is seen performing daddy duties in this photo from the function.

    Kamal Blesses The Couple

    Actor Kamal Haasan shares a lovely rapport with his 'arch rival' Rajinikanth. He attended the function and blessed the newly-weds. 'Thalaiva' had personality invited him for the wedding.

    D Is In The House

    Dhanush shares a lovely rapport with his sister-in-law. He starred in her second directorial venture VIP 2, which emerged as a commercial success. The National award winner too attended the function and added a new dimension to the festivities.

    Dashing!

    Here is another awesome photo of Vishagan from the function in which he looks absolutely stunning.

    The Perfect Host!

    Rajinikanth posed for a photo with the newly-weds and his esteemed guests. Needless to say, he looked his usual dashing self.

    To Conclude

    Soundarya Rajinikanth's wedding festivities are far from over. A grand reception will be held tomorrow (February 12, 2019). Several stars are likely to be a part of it. Moreover, the buzz is that a few private cocktail parties will also be thrown for the couple.

    Read more about: soundarya rajinikanth
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue