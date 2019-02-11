A Stunning Soundarya Rajinikanth Gears Up For The Mapillai Azhapu Ceremony; View Pic

Film-maker Soundarya Rajinikanth, younger daughter of Tamil Superstar Rajinikanth, is all set to walk down the aisle with actor Vishagan Vanagamudi on Monday(February 11, 2019) added a new dimension to her life. The pre-wedding festivities are underway and this has created a buzz in K-town. The pre-wedding reception was held a couple of days ago amidst a good deal of fanfare. This was followed by a Mehendi which proved to be a grand affair.

The Mapillai Azhapu ceremony was held on Sunday (February 10, 2019 much to to delight of countless Thalaiva fans. Celebrity makeup artist Prakruthi Ananth shared Soundarya's look for the event which grabbed plenty of attention.

The VIP 2 director's Mapillai Azhapu look is stunning and proves that she is a diva in her own right. She sure knows how to carry off a regal look with elegance.

Interestingly, Rajinikanth is quite happy about the marriage as he feels that Vishagan is a good match for his daughter. He attended the pre-wedding reception and had a blast. The proud father was seen dancing like never before and having a setting thw floor on fire.

On a related note, the wedding is going to be a star-studded affair with the likes of Kamal Haasan and Prabhu in attendance. We wish Soundarya good luck for tthe big day and hope that she has a wonderful married life.