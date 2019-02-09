Soundraya Rajinikanth Pre Wedding Reception: Is This Why Dhanush Was Late For The Function?

Soundarya Rajinikanth, the younger daughter of veteran actor and Tamil Superstar Rajinikanth, is all set to tie the knot with actor Vishagan Vanagamudi on February 11, 2019 and begin a new chapter in life. A pre-wedding reception was held on Friday (February 8, 2019) and it proved to be a memorable affair which was attended by Thalaiva's near and dear ones. Actor Dhanush, who is married to Rajinikanth's elder daughter and noted director Aishwarya too attended the function. However, he arrived a bit late.

Now, the real reason behind Dhanush being late for the function has been revealed. According to a leading website, the National award winner could not arrive on time as he was busy shooting for Asuran, which is his latest movie with Vetrimaaran.

Dhanush shares a good rapport with Soundarya . He starred in her directorial venture VIP 2 which hit tthe screens in 2017. A sequel to the popular 2014 release VIP, it did well att the box office despite receiving mixed reviews. VIP 2 also had Kajol in the lead.

On a related note, Soundarya and Vishagan's wedding is going to be a star-studded affair. Rajinikanth has personally invited his friends Kamal Haasan and Prabhu to be a part of the big day. Several other big names from the film fraternity and the political world are also likely to attend the wedding.