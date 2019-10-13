Sri Reddy’s Shocking Post About Rajinikanth Goes Viral; Fans Stunned

Sri Reddy, one of the most controversial names in the Telugu film industry, recently attacked Kollywood legend Rajinikanth on social media and this ruffled a few feathers. In her hard-hitting post, the 'casting couch crusader' slammed the Sivaji hero, and implied that he is not serious about his political ambitions. She also asked him to realise the politics and cinema are two entirely different fields.

"Legend Rajinikanth Garu give clarity to tamil makkal, r u coming into politics or not? it's not a movie story 2 maintain secret," (sic) said Sri Reddy.

Sri Reddy, however, made it clear that she would love to join Rajinikanth's party once he decides to formally enter politics.

As expected, Sri Reddy's post went viral in no time Rajinikanth fans defending their favourite mass hero.

RJ Suresh Why he has his own stand there no need to tell when time comes he will reveal Bala Am a big fan of Superstar... But What ever it may be... when Superstar comes politics definitely am not support... Jagadesh Kumar He already told in press meet he is coming to politics he won't cheat his fans and Tamil makkals. Srireddy Srilakshmiputra Murali Krishna Who r u to question him

With the controversy in full swing, Rajinikanth is awaiting the release Darbar, slated to arrive in theatres this Sankranti/Pongal. The film, directed by ace filmmaker AR Murugadoss, is a cop-drama with plenty of mass elements. Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy actress Nayanthara is paired opposite 'Superstar' in the movie and this has grabbed plenty of attention. Rajinikanth has also signed a movie with Siruthai Siva, which is likely to go on floors soon. The film has a rural setting, and this suggests that it will be a feat for the mass audience.

So, do you agree with Sri Reddy's post about Rajinikanth? Comments, please!

(Social media posts have not been edited)