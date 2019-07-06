Suchileaks Is Back Again? An Account Goes Viral On Twitter!

Is It Suchileaks Again?

Is Suchileaks back again to take the social media world by storm? A particular account on Twitter, with a handle name Suchileaks has gone viral on social media. What is to be noted is that the account has as many as 40K followers.

Posting Pictures

What is even more shocking is that, the account has been continuously posting edited pictures and videos. It seems like the hashtag #Suchileaks is getting misused to circulate images and videos, similar to what had happened in the past.

The History

It was in March 2017 that Suchileaks had surfaced in the online circuits first. It all began with a few tweets which were send out through singer Suchithra Karthik's Twitter handle. Later, many fake images of popular celebrities were leaked through the Twitter handle, which paved way for widespread controversies. Many of the artists blatantly denied the allegations and claimed the images and videos to be purely morphed whereas certain others maintained a dignified silence.

What Happened Later

However, a clarification on what had happened later was given out by Karthik, husband of Suchithra. He revealed that Suchitra was suffering from mental health issues. Suchithra also had claimed that her Twitter account, which is currently defunct, was hacked. On the other hand, reports also came in that she was flown to London for further treatment.