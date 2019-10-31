    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Sultan Vs Darbar: After Clashing With Vijay's Bigil, Karthi To Take On Rajinikanth?

      Karthi recently became the talk of the town for all the right reasons when Kaithi opened to a good response at the box office despite clashing with Vijay's Bigil. Now, here is more big news for the talented hero's die-hard fans. According to a popular YouTube Channel, his eagerly awaited Sultan is likely to release alongside Darbar, this Pongal. If this indeed happens, it is bound to ruffle a few feathers.

      Interestingly, earlier this year, Rajinikanth suffered a big setback when Viswasam overpowered Petta at the ticket window to emerge as the Pongal winner. Unlike the 'Siruthai' Siva movie, Karthik Subbaraj's film never really clicked with the mass audience and this proved to be its undoing. It seems that Karthi is hoping to do an Ajith Kumar this time around.

      While Karthi enjoys a decent following, he is no Ajith. As such, Sultan might not be able to beat Darbar at the box office. However, if the film does decent business, it might help the Paiyaa star consolidate his standing in the industry. In other words, the stakes are pretty high.

      In case, you did not know, Sultan, directed by Remo fame Bakkiyaraj Kannan, features Kannada actress Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady and marks her Kollywood debut. The film recently landed in a controversy when a few groups attacked it for allegedly revolving around Tipu Sultan's life.

      Following this, the makers made it clear that Sultan has nothing to do with any historical figure.

      "We condemn activities that identify the lives of our historical and national leaders on the basis of caste and religion thereby bringing disrepute to their lives and our history," read the press release.

      On the other hand, Darbar is a commercial-entertainer that features Rajinikanth in the role of a cop. The AR Murugadoss-directed movie stars Nayanthara as the leading lady and this has piqued the curiosity.

      So, are you excited about Sultan possibly locking horns with Darbar this Pongal? Comments, please!

      Story first published: Thursday, October 31, 2019, 13:42 [IST]
