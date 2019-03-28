Super Deluxe First Review Out: The Vijay Sethupathi Starrer Is An 'Unpredictable Mad Ride'
The eagerly-awaited Super Deluxe, featuring actors Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha Akkineni in the lead, is all set to hit theatres tomorrow (March 29, 2019). The film, directed by Thiagarajan Kumararaja, is one of the most unconventional movies in recent times and this has helped it create a great deal of buzz amongst movie buffs. The film's trailer and promos, which grabbed plenty of attention due to their quirky presentation, too have added to the curiosity surrounding Super Deluxe.
Now, the FIRST REVIEW of Super Deluxe is out.
'A Mad Ride'
While talking about Super Deluxe, retired journalist Sudhish Kamath recently said that the film is an 'unpredictable mad ride' and added that it is going to be quite an experience for fans. He also revealed that he has already watched Super Deluxe twice but would love to catch it again when it hits theatres.
His Exact Words
"My first reaction to #SuperDeluxe was exactly a year ago! The film was still being edited. After this, I have watched the film twice and still plan to catch it in the theatres this week because of how much cinema @itisthatis has packed in three hours. An unpredictable mad ride!"
'A Masterful Blend'
Anupama Chopra, another noted film critic, too showered praise on Super Deluxe and called it 'masterful blend' of highs and lows that leaves fans asking for more.
"The film to watch this weekend is #Superdeluxe - such a masterful blend of high & low, the sacred & the profane! Thiagarajan Kumararaja (@itisthatis) creates a narrative that encompasses marriage, relationships, religion, politics, porn & life itself! Don't miss it," she added
Advantage Super Deluxe
Super Deluxe is set to clash with Airaa, which released today (March 28, 2019), over the weekend. The Nayanthara starrer has failed to impress critics and fans alike. As Super Deluxe has received good reviews, it should have the advantage over in the coming days. In other words, yet another Dora-Kavan type situation might be on the cards.
