Super Deluxe First Review Out: The Vijay Sethupathi Starrer Is An 'Unpredictable Mad Ride'

'A Mad Ride'

While talking about Super Deluxe, retired journalist Sudhish Kamath recently said that the film is an 'unpredictable mad ride' and added that it is going to be quite an experience for fans. He also revealed that he has already watched Super Deluxe twice but would love to catch it again when it hits theatres.

His Exact Words

"My first reaction to #SuperDeluxe was exactly a year ago! The film was still being edited. After this, I have watched the film twice and still plan to catch it in the theatres this week because of how much cinema @itisthatis has packed in three hours. An unpredictable mad ride!"

'A Masterful Blend'

Anupama Chopra, another noted film critic, too showered praise on Super Deluxe and called it 'masterful blend' of highs and lows that leaves fans asking for more.



"The film to watch this weekend is #Superdeluxe - such a masterful blend of high & low, the sacred & the profane! Thiagarajan Kumararaja (@itisthatis) creates a narrative that encompasses marriage, relationships, religion, politics, porn & life itself! Don't miss it," she added

Advantage Super Deluxe

Super Deluxe is set to clash with Airaa, which released today (March 28, 2019), over the weekend. The Nayanthara starrer has failed to impress critics and fans alike. As Super Deluxe has received good reviews, it should have the advantage over in the coming days. In other words, yet another Dora-Kavan type situation might be on the cards.