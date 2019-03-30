Super Deluxe Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download By Tamilrockers
It is no secret that the highly talented Vijay Sethupathi is one of the most sought-after and gifted performers in Tamil cinema today. Fondly referred to as 'Makkal Selvan', the versatile star has a pretty strong fan base because of his mesmerizing performances, humble nature and dashing personality. During his highly eventful career, the Kavan star has acted in quite a few critically-acclaimed movies and this has proved that he is a synonym for success.
At present, he is in the limelight due to his latest release Super Deluxe which released Yesterday (March 29, 2019). The film, featuring him in the role of a transgender, opened to a good response at the box office and received rave reviews from all corners. Now, Super Deluxe has fallen prey to piracy.
Leaked In Tamilrockers
In an unfortunate development, the full movie has been leaked online by Tamilrockers and is available for free download. The leaked version is reportedly of ordinary quality. As expected, this has ruffled a few feathers and created a great deal of buzz in the industry.
Will The BO Collections Be Affected?
Super Deluxe, one of the boldest Tamil movies of recent times, has been made on a decent budget and needs to have a good weekend in order to emerge as a winners. As the full movie has been leaked online, its box office collections are bound to be affected big time. Needless to say, this is quite unfortunate and highly unacceptable.
About Super Deluxe
Super Deluxe, directed by ace filmmaker Thiagarajan Kumararaja, is a multi-stasrrer and deals with sexual fantasies without being judgmental. Besides VJS, it also features Samantha Akkineni and Velaikkaran star Fahadh Faasil in the lead. Actress Ramya Krishnan and Mysskin too are a part of the cast.
About Tamilrockers
Tamilrockers, a nuisance for the Tamil film industry, is infamous for leaking new films within hours of their release. 2.0, Petta and Vantha Rajavathaan Varuven are just a few of the recent movies that fell prey to piracy due to Tamilrockers. The gang has also leaked non-Tamil movies such as Total Dhamaal, Yatra and Captain Marvel and proved to be a bigger threat than expected.
Most Read: Shocking Screen Time Of Vijay Sethupathi In Super Deluxe Revealed