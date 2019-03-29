Super Deluxe Movie Review: Live Updates About The Vijay Sethupathi And Samantha Starrer
The year 2018 was a pretty good one for actor Vijay Sethupathi and went a long way in establishing him as the face of Kollywood. He received rave reviews for his performance in Chekka Chivantha Vaanam and the romantic-drama 96 much to the delight of his fans. VJS also made an impact with his performance in Seethakaathi which did not do as well as expected. He began 2018 too on a good note as Petta opened to a good response at the box office and emerged as a hit.
Now, he is back with Super Deluxe. The film, directed by Thiagarajan Kumararaja, features 'Makkal Selvan' in the role of a Transgender and this is its biggest highlight. The buzz is that this will be one of the most unconventional films of the year. Super Deluxe also has Samantha Akkineni and Velaikkaran baddie Fahadh Faasil in the lead. Ramya Krishnan and Mysskin too are a part of the cast.
Super Deluxe is set to hit screens today (March 29, 2019) and first shows are set to begin. Stayed tuned for the Super Deluxe Live Review
Meanwhile, here are the key talking points about Super Deluxe.
Will Super Deluxe Satisfy VJS Fans?
According a leading channel, Vijay Sethupathi will be seen for nearly 40 minutes in the nearly three-hour long movie. As such, he does not have a full-fledged role in Super Deluxe. Needless to say, this might upset his fans big time and affect the general response to the film.
He’s Back
In 2017, Fahadh delivered a solid performance in Velaikkaran and began his Kollywood innings in style. Playing the role of a ruthless businessman, he gave Sivakarthikeyan a run for his money and proved his mettle. The buzz is that Super Deluxe has the potential to establish him as a force to be reckoned with Kollywood.
A Golden Chance For Sam
Last year, Samantha Akkineni gave strong proof of her acting abilities when U Turn opened to a decent response at the box office and fared better than expected. Her character in Super Deluxe is believed to be quite different from the ones she has portrayed in the past. As such, it has the potential to help her grow as a performer.
Advantage Super Deluxe?
Nayanthara's Airaa, which hit screens on Thursday (March 28, 2019), opened to a mediocre response at the box office and failed to impress critics. Given the negative response to the horror-thriller, it is unlikely to be the top choice of fans which might benefit Super Deluxe.