Super Deluxe Movie Review: Live Updates About The Vijay Sethupathi And Samantha Starrer

The year 2018 was a pretty good one for actor Vijay Sethupathi and went a long way in establishing him as the face of Kollywood. He received rave reviews for his performance in Chekka Chivantha Vaanam and the romantic-drama 96 much to the delight of his fans. VJS also made an impact with his performance in Seethakaathi which did not do as well as expected. He began 2018 too on a good note as Petta opened to a good response at the box office and emerged as a hit.

Now, he is back with Super Deluxe. The film, directed by Thiagarajan Kumararaja, features 'Makkal Selvan' in the role of a Transgender and this is its biggest highlight. The buzz is that this will be one of the most unconventional films of the year. Super Deluxe also has Samantha Akkineni and Velaikkaran baddie Fahadh Faasil in the lead. Ramya Krishnan and Mysskin too are a part of the cast.

Super Deluxe is set to hit screens today (March 29, 2019) and first shows are set to begin. Stayed tuned for the Super Deluxe Live Review

Meanwhile, here are the key talking points about Super Deluxe.