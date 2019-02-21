Super Deluxe's New Poster With The Release Date Of The Movie Is Out!

The Brand New Poster

As promised by the team, the makers of Super Deluxe have now come up with the brand new poster of the movie. Much like the previous poster, this new poster of Super Deluxe too features all the major actors of the film in it.

The Release Date Of The Movie

More importantly, the team has officially announced the release date of Super Deluxe. It has been confirmed that the film will be coming out in the theatres on March 29, 2018.

The Much-awaited Trailer

As mentioned above, the team had earlier released a short teaser of the movie. Now, the wait for the much-awaited trailer is coming to an end. The trailer of the movie will be releasing tomorrow at 4:30 PM.

More About Super Deluxe

The pre-release talks surrounding Super deluxe are hugely positive. Vijay Sethupathi will be seen essaying a character named Shilpa whereas Samantha essays the role of Vaembu. This will also be Fahadh Faasil's second film in Tamil after Velaikkaran and he portrays a character named Mukhil. Mysskin, Ramya Krishnan etc., are also a part of the star cast of the movie.