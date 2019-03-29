Super Deluxe Twitter Review: Here Is What The Fans Feel About Vijay Sethupathi’s Movie

Vijay Sethupathi, one of the most talented and popular stars in Tamil cinema, is basck with his latest film Super Deluxe. The movie, directed by Thiagarajan Kumararaja, features 'Makkal Selvan' in the role of a transgender and this created a great deal of buzz amongst fan. The buzz is that Super Deluxe is quite a bold film as it features several references to the adult film world and politics.

Super Deluxe also has Samantha Akkineniu and Mollywood star Fahadh Faasil in the lead. Noted actress Ramya Krishnan and director Mysskin too are a part of the cast.

Recently, VJS had revealed that playing a Transgender was one of the most challenging experiences of his career as it took him a lot of time to understand the character.

Super Deluxe is slated to hit theatres today (March 29, 2019) and the first shows are set to begin.Stay tuned for the Twitter review.