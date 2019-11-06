Super Singer 7 Finale: How To Vote For Your Favourite Contestant? See Who's Leading The Race!

Super Singer is one such reality show with a huge fan-following and the fact that the musical show has completed seven seasons is proof of the same. Super Singer 7 is currently underway and we are just a few days away from the grand finale. As everyone knows, five contestants have entered the final battle and the voting process to select the big winner is already on.

Sam Vishal, Mookkuthi Murugan, Punya, Gowtham and Vikram are the five contestants who are eyeing the big title. Each one of them has gained a good fan base and now, we take you through the steps to vote for your favourite contestant.

Audiences can vote for their favourite contestant through Google. One person can cast as many as 50 votes a day.

Sign in to Google using your account and search for 'Super Singer Vote' or 'Super Singer 7 Vote'.

Click on the name of the candidate you would like to vote.

Select the number of votes that you would like to allocate to the particular person.

Click on the submit button.

Super Singer 7 had commenced in April 2019 and has gained widespread popularity through the entire season. Reports suggest that the winner of the season will get a chance to sing a song in Anirudh Ravichander's next project.

According to a few reports, it is Sam Vishal who is leading the race at present. Reportedly, the voting process will close on November 10, 2019, at 8 PM. The grand finale will be held on the same day and the name of the winner will be announced during the big function. The function will be telecast LIVE on Star Vijay and the streaming will commence at 3:30 PM. Along with Shwetha Mohan, Anuradha Sriram, Benny Dayal and Unnikrishnan, who are the judges of the popular show, the event is expected to be attended by some prominent celebrities as well.