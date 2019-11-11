Super Singer 7 Grand Finale: Murugan Wins The Top Prize, Fans Upset

Super Singer 7, one of the most popular reality shows on Vijay TV, concluded on November 10, 2019, with a memorable 'Grand Finale' and this created a great deal of buzz amongst fans. Singer Murugan (Mookuthi Murugan) beat the other finalists (Punya, Gowtham, Sam Vishal and Vikram) to bag the top honours, adding a new dimension to his career. While Vikram emerged as the runner-up, Sam Vishal and Punya secured the third position.

Surprisingly, Murugan's big win did not go down well with most fans as they felt either Vikram or Punya deserved to win the big prize. They accused Vijay TV of 'cheating' viewers, implying that this was not a fair result.

Here, we present before you the most explosive tweets sent out by viewers about Murugan.

Shankar Muniraj @shankarmuniraj8 @vijaytelevision wud like to help d under-privileged. But do it through #Charity, not in the name reality talent shows. It's #Unjust to real talents. Fooling ppl continues. #SuperSinger #NotDeservingWinner @anirudhofficial @_ShwetaMohan_ Kamal raj @kamaln10 Never call any of your shows as talent show.. for the past few years the most talented person always fails in @vijaytelevision Deepak Sundaram @theebuck What #Murugan won the #supersinger7 title? @vijaytelevision what to the deserving contestants like #Punya and #Sam and giving to a entertainer of the season. Cheap one. #SuperSinger #supersinger7 Hareeni Dayanand @HareeniD It was not a fair result. #Punya or #Vikram deserved to win. Thinking of it from another perspective of who requires the money or the house the most,the results can be accepted. In the case of this show, it is always, Equity>>Talent. #supersinger7 Maria @iam_maria22 This. I do like Murugan but a winner? Nope.. Punya deserved it hands down.. n Anirudh music la Murugan voice epdi irukum theriala.. Glad ani gave chance to Punya n Sam.. 3rd place laam too much 🙄 #SuperSinger7 #SuperSinger

So, do you think Murugan deserved to win Super Singer 7? Comments, please!

(Social media posts have not been edited)

