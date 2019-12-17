Superstar Rajinikanth At ‘Darbar’ Trailer Launch: I Want To Play The Role Of A Transgender (Person)

The much-awaited trailer of Superstar Rajinikanth's 'Darbar' was released yesterday. The trailer has already shattered all records and has crossed 5 million views in less than 24 hours.

At the trailer launch in Mumbai yesterday, the Superstar opened up about the role he would like to try in future. To everyone's surprise, Rajini said, he would like to play a 'transgender (person)' in a film.

"I have explored almost all the genres. I have worked in 160 films and it's been 45 years in the film industry. I want to play the role of a transgender (person)," said the box-office record holder.

The reporters asked if he has been approached by any director in the past to play a transgender (person), he said, "No, not yet. I thought about it just now and expressed my wish."

Rajinikanth expressed his wish to work on a Marathi film, if chance evolves, since his roots originally belong to Maharashtra. He said, "I do speak in Marathi in my house. Once I had an opportunity to work in a Marathi film but that didn't worked out. I would like to work in a Marathi film. Let's see when it happens. We have shot this film ('Darbar') for 90 days in Mumbai. I really love people of Mumbai." (sic)

Rajini will be seen as super-cop 'Aditya Arunachalam' in 'Darbar'. The actor opened up about playing the stylish cop. He revealed that he prefers doing happy, entertaining roles than serious ones. He said, "Actually, I don't like to act as a cop because it is related with duty and all the serious aspects. I love to play happy-go-lucky and entertaining characters. In a cop film, you have to be very serious since he goes after criminals, so I used to avoid it. But Murugadoss came to me with a very good subject. It is not a routine cop character. He has extracted very different kind of work from me and when you see the film, you will realise it."

The 2.0 actor said camera and light give him energy. At the trailer launch, Rajini was seen along with actors Suniel Shetty, Prateik Babbar, cinematographer Santosh Sivan, music composer Anirudh Ravichander, singer Armaan Malik and director AR Murugadoss.

Talking about his evergreen style, Rajinikanth said, "I do give inputs but director also gives a lot of inputs when I play a certain character. I don't exactly know what my style is. I don't think too much about how to play a certain character. The way I am in real life, I behave similarly on screen as well. I walk and talk fast in real life and that's what I do onscreen as well. I feel that's bit different therefore, people appreciate it."

'Darbar' is scheduled for a Pongal release. Rajini will next be seen in Siruthai Siva's untitled flick, which also has legendary actresses Meena and Khushboo playing important roles. Actress Keerthy Suresh and Prakash Raj have also been roped in recently for the film.

