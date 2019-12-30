Superstar Rajinikanth Looks Charming As Ever In Darbar’s 'Dumm Dumm' Song Promo! Watch Video

Superstar Rajinikanth plays super-cop Aditya Arunachalam in his soon to be released flick Darbar. Directed by AR Murugadoss the film is slated for a January 9, 2020 release. The makers of the movie recently released a short promo of the 'Dumm Dumm' song from Darbar. The video song has been going viral ever since its release on Sunday.

The song features Rajinikanth and Nayanthara in a wedding celebration, dancing among the crowd. We can't take our eyes off Rajinikanth and Nayanthara in the fast number. Both of their looks seem to complement each other so well.

Nayanthara was wearing a golden saree, with flowers on her hair which is tied as a bun. Rajini looks charming as ever in a casual avatar alongside her. One cannot say the man has stepped into his 70s. His charisma and speed will give a tough competition to the current generation actors.

Watch the video here.

Nayanthara was earlier seen romancing Rajini in Chandramkukhi and Kuselan. The favorite pair has made a brilliant come back this time.

Darbar has Suniel Shetty, Yogi Babu, Jeeva, Prakash Raj, Nivetha Thomas, Soori, Manobala, Suman, Anandaraj, and Bose Venkat playing pivotal roles.

Suniel Shetty and Prateik Babbar will play Rajini's villain in Darbar and it is reported that Prateik will be seen as Suniel Shetty's brother in the film. If reports are to be true, Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh's father Yograj Singh is playing an important role in Darbar.

Composed by Anirudh Ravichander, songs of Darbar are already topping the YouTube charts, especially the track 'Chumma Kizhi'. Darbar is produced by Lyca Productions.

Rajinikanth has signed up his next with director Siruthai Siva. It is bankrolled by Sun Pictures, and is tentatively titled as Thalaivar 168. The movie has Meena, Khushbu, Keerthy Suresh, Prakash Raj, Soori and Sathish as lead cast apart from Rajinikanth. D Imman is composing the background score for the movie. Reportedly, the movie has begun its first schedule in Hyderabad. The movie is believed to be a rural action drama with family sentiments, as Siva is famous for directing rural genres.

